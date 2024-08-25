Lima City, HCMC aims for long-term cooperation

Head Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo of the Investment Promotion Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru said that Vietnam and Preu have many opportunities for cooperation.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung gives Head Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo a gift

During their continued visit and work in Peru, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, held a working session with Head Luz Betty Caballero of the Trade Promotion Department and Head Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo of the Investment Promotion Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru.

Highly appreciating Vietnam's role and position within ASEAN, Mr. Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo stated that Vietnam and Peru are both members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), so the two countries have many opportunities for cooperation in several economic sectors with great potential.

he revealed that Peru is currently preparing to launch the Chancay International Port to transform Peru into a transshipment hub for goods from Asia to Latin America. In addition to improvement in port infrastructure, Peru is also developing special economic zone policies to facilitate the smooth flow of goods into the South American market.

Mr. Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo affirmed that, with the existing advantages, Peru is eager to welcome investment from Vietnam to the new Chancay port.

Commenting on the Vietnam-Peru economic cooperation relationship, Mr. Julio Alexis Taqía Salcedo highly appreciated the effective operation of two large energy and telecommunications groups operating in Peru including Petro Vietnam and Bitel. He expected that Vietnam would soon establish an embassy in Peru and promote visa exemptions for ordinary passports to contribute to deepening and substantiating the bilateral relationship.

Expressing his delight in leading a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City to visit and work in Peru as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations (1994-2024), Mr. Nguyen Van Dung expressed his belief that Ho Chi Minh City is a market with great potential for Peruvian businesses. With the existing advantages, Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular still have many opportunities to enhance economic cooperation and attract investment with Peru.

Taking note of Peru’s proposal, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung stated that the Ho Chi Minh City government is ready to support both sides in connecting and exchanging information and experiences, thereby enabling specific cooperation in each area of strength. In order to facilitate collaboration between the two sides, the Ho Chi Minh City government will compile a report outlining its views on establishing an embassy in Peru and visa exemption activities.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung gifts Director Monica Alvaro a present

Informing about the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the city also aims to develop the port into an international transshipment center for Ho Chi Minh City and the region, attracting domestic and foreign shipping lines and transportation companies to participate in the global supply chain.

During the working session, the two sides exchanged information about development orientations as well as areas where Ho Chi Minh City and the Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs can enhance cooperation, such as tourism, seaports, and mechanics and electronics…

On the same afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation had a working session with Director Monica Alvaro of the Lima International Cooperation Center, and Mr. Paul Velazco Torres, International Cooperation Specialist of the Lima International Cooperation Center.

Expressing his delight in leading a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City to visit and work in Peru, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung affirmed that the good relationship between the two countries provides a favorable foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen its connection with the capital city of Lima, Peru.

On this working trip, the delegation hopes to promote deeper exchanges and cooperation with Peru in general and the capital city of Lima in particular in many fields, especially economics, culture, and tourism.

Informing the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung stated that Ho Chi Minh City is currently the economic, cultural, scientific, and technological locomotive and an international exchange hub of Vietnam. He affirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City administration is keen to foster local-level cooperation with Lima, capitalizing on the strengths of each party.

Appreciating the Ho Chi Minh City administration’s interest in promoting cooperation with Lima, Mr. Paul Velazco Torres noted that Lima and Ho Chi Minh City have yet to establish a cooperation agreement. He proposed that the two sides should aim for a long-term cooperation agreement, specifying areas where both parties possess complementary strengths and potential for collaboration.

Acknowledging the proposal of the Lima International Cooperation Center, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung remarked that a future signed agreement would facilitate trade and investment promotion activities for both localities. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs will serve as the liaison to coordinate with Lima representatives for the implementation of the signed agreement.

Ho Chi Minh City is willing to introduce the business community to investment opportunities in Peru and hopes that the Lima administration will facilitate the promotion of investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City to the Lima business community.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung invited the Mayor of Lima and the Director of the Lima International Cooperation Center to visit the southern metropolis as well as to participate in international-scale fairs and exhibitions in Ho Chi Minh City, such as the Representative Export Goods Fair, scheduled for March 26-29, 2025 and the Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Fair, held annually in September.

The visit is expected to contribute to further the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Peru, particularly between Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Lima.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Anh Quan