Life of Thanh Hoa's fishermen during national holidays

During the National Day holiday, fishermen from the coastal villages of Thanh Hoa Province ventured out to sea as usual.

Fishermen in the coastal villages of Thanh Hoa Province go to sea

Before dawn broke, the coastal communities in Quang Hung and Quang Dai communes of Sam Son City, along with Quang Hai and Quang Thai communes in Quang Xuong District, were bustling with the sounds of people and engines.

Beyond 3-4 nautical miles from the shore, there were rafts and fishing boats; closer to the shore, people were raking for clams, using nhui - a simple tool for scooping up small shrimp and fish and other small fish. Nhui is made simply from a small tree trunk with two V-shaped branches at the end tied with a net. The person using the tool would push it forward to catch shrimp.

As the sun began to rise over the ocean, it marked the time for the rafts and fishing boats to return to shore. This season, fishermen from the coastal villages are reaping a bountiful catch, including shrimp, crab, mackerel and greater amberjack.

Fisherman Le Van Thanh from Thu Phu hamlet of Quang Dai Commune said that for fishermen like him who operate small boats, heading out to sea daily is a normal part of life, and staying ashore make them feel unsettling. Tourists from afar come to the beach for vacations and want to eat fresh food, so the caught fish and shrimp are usually bought immediately right after getting ashore without bargain.

By Duy Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan