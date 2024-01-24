Level-1 aviation security measures to be adopted during Tet

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam asked airports, air traffic service suppliers, airlines and aviation service providers to adopt Level-1 aviation security measures during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Passengers at Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang has issued a directive, asking airports, air traffic service suppliers, airlines and aviation service providers to adopt Level-1 aviation security measures during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival from February 6-16.

Anticipating a surge in both flight frequency and number of passengers compared to the previous Lunar New Year, particularly at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the CAAV has taken measures to enhance operational efficiency.

Among the preemptive steps taken, the CAAV has increased takeoff and landing slots and bolstering air traffic management services at the Tan Son Nhat airport, ensuring smooth operations both day and night.

The CAAV estimated that domestic air carriers will operate about 33,800 flights before, during and after the Tet holidays, or between January 24 and February 2, marking a 14 percent year-on-year increase and a 21 percent surge compared to regular days.

This surge includes approximately 24,200 domestic flights, marking a 2 percent increase from the same period last year, and 9,600 international flights, a remarkable 60 percent year-on-year rise.

Airlines are gearing up for heightened activities on key routes such as Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City, HCMC-Da Nang/Vinh/Dong Hoi/Quy Nhon/Chu Lai/Thanh Hoa/Hue/Tuy Hoa, and Can Tho-Vinh, expecting to transport 7.2 million passengers during Tet. Of them, more than 5 million are projected to be domestic travellers, reflecting a 4 percent year-on-year increase.

Vietnamplus