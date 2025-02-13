Gia Binh Airport proposed to be developed into int’l airfield

Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh is proposed to be upgraded to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Design of Gia Binh Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has recently submitted the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 to the Ministry of Transport for approval, including adding Gia Binh Airport to the planning and developing it into an international airport.

Accordingly, the airport will have an annual capacity of one million passengers and 250,000 tons of goods by 2030, and three million travelers and one million tons of commodities by 2050.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the upgrade of Gia Binh Airport into an international airport will contribute to promoting commercial production, e-commerce, cargo transportation, and the development of logistics centers, creating a driving force for socio-economic development.

If the upgrade project is approved, the number of international airports in Vietnam will increase to 15, instead of the current 14, including Van Don, Cat Bi, Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Cam Ranh, Lien Khuong, Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Gia Binh.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh