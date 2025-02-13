Travel

Gia Binh Airport proposed to be developed into int’l airfield

SGGP

Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh is proposed to be upgraded to class 4E in accordance with the classifications of aircraft of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

gia-binh-3418-5832.jpg.jpg
Design of Gia Binh Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has recently submitted the Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 to the Ministry of Transport for approval, including adding Gia Binh Airport to the planning and developing it into an international airport.

Accordingly, the airport will have an annual capacity of one million passengers and 250,000 tons of goods by 2030, and three million travelers and one million tons of commodities by 2050.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the upgrade of Gia Binh Airport into an international airport will contribute to promoting commercial production, e-commerce, cargo transportation, and the development of logistics centers, creating a driving force for socio-economic development.

If the upgrade project is approved, the number of international airports in Vietnam will increase to 15, instead of the current 14, including Van Don, Cat Bi, Noi Bai, Tho Xuan, Vinh, Phu Bai, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Cam Ranh, Lien Khuong, Long Thanh, Tan Son Nhat, Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Gia Binh.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Gia Binh Airport international airport Master Planning on airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn