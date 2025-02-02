Tan Son Nhat Airport serves over 150,000 passengers on fifth day of Tet

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to receive 150,512 passengers on February 2 (the fifth day of the Lunar New Year).

On the morning of February 2, Tan Son Nhat International Airport reported that the airport would serve 979 flights, including 488 departures and 491 arrivals.

As observed by reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the domestic terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport was quite busy since the early morning as the outflow of people from various localities across the country returned to Ho Chi Minh City.

There were a lot of passengers waiting for vehicles at pick-up points for the app-based taxi service.

Previously, on the second, third and fourth days of Tet, numerous people from the Central and Northern regions also began traveling to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities through the airport after the Tet holiday.

To ensure security, Tan Son Nhat Airport has increased staff to coordinate and support passengers in the terminal and parking areas.

It is expected that the number of passengers passing through Tan Son Nhat Airport on February 2 (the fifth day of Tet) and the following days will increase significantly compared to previous days.

It is expected that the number of passengers passing through Tan Son Nhat Airport will continue to be high as people keep returning to work and study after the Tet holiday in the first days of February.

There are some images of people returning to Ho Chi Minh City at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong