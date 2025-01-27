Sa Ky-Ly Son boat service temporarily suspended due to rough sea

The Sa Ky - Ly Son boat service has been temporarily suspended due to the cold weather and rough sea on January 27 (the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

On the morning of January 27, the Port Management Board and Inland Waterway Port Authority under the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Transport announced that the waters off Quang Ngai have experienced strong wind at level 6, gusting to level 7, rough sea, and huge wave. Therefore, the Sa Ky—Ly Son waterway transport route must be temporarily suspended until further notice.

Passengers who have purchased tickets in advance will be refunded or reschedule their trips for another date.

Additionally, the inland waterway route from Lon Island to Be Island has been temporarily suspended until further notice.

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Horological and Meteorological Station, by the evening of January 27, the waters off Quang Ngai, including Ly Son Island District, are forecast to experience rough seas and strong winds at level 6, gusting to level 7. The wind force in the region will decrease to level 5, gusting up to level 6 from noon on January 28 (the 29th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) to January 29 (the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

