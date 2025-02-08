Domestic airfares begin decreasing, but insignificant

As disclosed by airline ticket agents, domestic airfares from Hanoi to the Southern provinces began decreasing from February 9 but remained relatively high.

Illustrative photo

Specifically, the lowest fare for flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the period from now until February 13 is around VND2.5 million (US$98.7) per ticket, while the lowest fares for flights on the Hanoi – Quy Nhon route is nearly VND1.7 million (US$67), and VND1.8 million (US$71) per ticket on the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot route.

Airfares will get back to normal after February 13, but some routes to the Central and Central Highlands regions will remain high, including the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot route with a minimum fare of nearly VND1.7 million (US$67) until the end of March. Airfares on these routes are expected to rise again in the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day.

While domestic airfares are cooling down, ticket prices for sleeper buses from the capital city of Hanoi to the Southern provinces remain high, notably on the Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City route, ranging around VND1.7 million (US$67). The ticket prices are expected to return to normal after February 15 (the 18th day of the first lunar month), dropping to around VND1 million (US$39.5) per ticket.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong