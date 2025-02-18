Phu Quy Island makes efforts to eliminate plastic waste

Phu Quy, which is one of the beautiful islands of Binh Thuan Province, is known for its pristine beauty as well as a peaceful destination for tourists.

Residents, authorities and tourists have all actively participated in cleaning up waste along Phu Quy Island's beaches.

Beyond tourism development, local authorities have found better ways, various programs and initiatives to reduce plastic waste, leading to positive environmental changes in the island district.

In early 2025, numerous tourists flocked to Phu Quy Island for sightseeing and relaxation.

Before the departure of the boats, customs and fisheries officers called on all passengers not to bring plastic bottles, plastic bags and single-use plastic items to the island. Tourists have responded to this movement, which is part of the plastic waste reduction movement initiated by the People's Committee of Phu Quy Island District at the beginning of 2024.

In order to prevent plastic waste right from the source and develop sustainable tourism, the island district set the goal of ensuring 100 percent of passenger boats on the Phan Thiet - Phu Quy route do not use plastic bottles, plastic bags, or single-use plastic products.

Similarly, 100 percent of speedboats carrying tourists to Hon Tranh Island and other smaller islands in the island district must comply with regulations preventing plastic bags, bottles, and other plastic items.

In addition, visitors are encouraged not to litter in the sea or bring plastic waste to the island and switch to using biodegradable bags, packaging and reusable products.

Phu Quy Island District has launched various programs to reduce plastic waste, including an initiative of exchanging waste for green trees.

As of now, the movement has received an active response from both tourists and residents.

Vice Chairman of the Phu Quy Island District People's Committee Ngo Tan Luc stated that through these programs, the awareness of residents and tourists regarding environmental protection on the island has greatly improved.

The issue of improper waste disposal to the environment has decreased significantly. Tourists' attitude and awareness towards the environmental protection is valued.

In the coming time, the People's Committee of Phu Quy Island District will continue to implement synchronized environmental protection activities for every resident, tourist and business, aiming to actualize Phu Quy Island without plastic waste.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong