Renovation project of Ma Da Bridge proposed to connect Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai

The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province has submitted a proposal for a renovation project of Ma Da Bridge to the Ministry of Transport.

The proposed route connecting Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Central Highlands provinces

The reconstruction of the bridge is expected to shorten the distance between Binh Phuoc Province, neighboring provinces in the Central Highlands region, and Dong Nai Province when traveling to Long Thanh Airport and Cai Mep-Thi Vai port cluster.

According to the proposal, the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province has selected a 76-kilometer route starting from Dong Xoai City, following DT 753 road, and crossing Ma Da Bridge to enter Dong Nai Province. Vehicles can choose local roads to a section of Ring Road 4 passing through Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province.

The route will also serve the need for import and export freight transport, socio-economic development, and national defense and security for Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai Province as well as for the Central Highlands region and the southern key economic region.

The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province proposed construction of an elevated road with viaducts, noise barriers, and open-air tunnels, similar to the Ho Chi Minh Road through Bach Ma and Cuc Phuong National Parks, to prevent potential impacts on the Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve.

The four-lane road will be implemented in alignment with ongoing projects in the province at a total capital of VND5,130 billion (US$201 million), including the cost of site clearance.

The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province has also suggested the Ministry of Transport add the proposed route to the plan for road infrastructure in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh