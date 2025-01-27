Tan Son Nhat Airport becomes quite clear since January 27

In the early morning of January 27 or the 28th day of the last lunar month, people kept flocking to Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to return home for Tet celebration. However, the airport was much clearer than in previous days.

At check-in counters

As observed by the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the situation at the airport has been a relief with travel going smoothly, especially check-in counters of the airlines, the entrance to the domestic terminal, the waiting area and security screening gates.

At the international terminal, the number of people flocking to the airport to pick up their overseas relatives has also decreased compared to previous days.

At the security screening gate

The entrance to the domestic terminal and the parking basement have been quite clear. Truong Son Street leading to the airport is not congested as in the past few days.

As reported by Tan Son Nhat International Airport, on January 27, the flight schedule and the number of passengers passing through the airport decreased slightly with 957 flights, including 474 departure flights, 327 domestic flights, 147 international flights; and there were about 138,086 passengers to and from the airport.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong