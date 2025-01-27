Travel

Tan Son Nhat Airport becomes quite clear since January 27

SGGP

In the early morning of January 27 or the 28th day of the last lunar month, people kept flocking to Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to return home for Tet celebration. However, the airport was much clearer than in previous days.

27b-419-7928.jpg.jpg
At check-in counters

As observed by the reporter of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the situation at the airport has been a relief with travel going smoothly, especially check-in counters of the airlines, the entrance to the domestic terminal, the waiting area and security screening gates.

At the international terminal, the number of people flocking to the airport to pick up their overseas relatives has also decreased compared to previous days.

26nd3-9096-6627.jpg.jpg
At the security screening gate

The entrance to the domestic terminal and the parking basement have been quite clear. Truong Son Street leading to the airport is not congested as in the past few days.

As reported by Tan Son Nhat International Airport, on January 27, the flight schedule and the number of passengers passing through the airport decreased slightly with 957 flights, including 474 departure flights, 327 domestic flights, 147 international flights; and there were about 138,086 passengers to and from the airport.

Related News
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City entrance to the domestic terminal in front of the waiting area security screening gates check-in counters of the airlines international terminal domestic terminal

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn