Khanh Hoa receives Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship

Saigon Newport Corporation received the Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship with 2,000 passengers and crew docked at Cam Ranh International Port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on February 6.

The cruise tourists participated in a trip visiting Nha Trang City’s popular attractions and Ninh Thuan Province’s tourist spots, such as Nui Chua National Park and Vinh Hy Bay.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Bui Van Quy, Deputy General Director of Saigon Newport Corporation, emphasized that in 2024, Cam Ranh International Port successfully welcomed and ensured the safety of several international naval ships from China, the United States, Japan, Singapore, India, Russia, Malaysia, and other international cruise ships, affirming the port's position in defense diplomacy.

Khanh Hoa Province welcomes the first cruise ship during the Lunar New Year.

It is the 4th international cruise ship to arrive at Cam Ranh International Port since the beginning of January 2025 and the first to visit Khanh Hoa Province during the Lunar New Year.

From now until April 2025, Khanh Hoa Province will welcome nine cruise ships with around 14,650 passengers. This is a positive sign for the recovery and development of the cruise tourism sector in Khanh Hoa, contributing to the success of the provincial tourism industry.

By Truong Nhan—Translated by Kim Khanh