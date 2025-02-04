Tra Vinh’s Con Chim tourist site wins ASEAN Community-based Tourism Award 2025

The Con Chim (bird islet) community-based tourism site in Hoa Minh commune, Chau Thanh district in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh won the ASEAN Community-based Tourism Award (CBT-ASEAN) 2025.

Visitors enjoy a cycling tour in the Con Chim (bird islet) community-based tourism site.

The site was honored at the award ceremony of the ASEAN Tourism Awards 2025 and the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2025 held in Malaysia on January 20, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Tra Vinh Province, Lam Huu Phuc, said on February 3.

According to Mr. Lam Huu Phuc, 17 Vietnamese tourism businesses were honored with titles, including ASEAN Spa Services Awards, ASEAN-CBT ASEAN, ASEAN Homestay Awards, and ASEAN Public Toilet Awards.

The ASEAN Community-based Tourism Award 2025 has contributed to affirming the determination to improve the quality of services in Vietnam's tourism sector. It is also an opportunity to honor and develop community-based tourism, enhance the effectiveness of tourism promotion for Tra Vinh Province, Vietnam's tourism, and the national destination brand “Vietnam Timeless Charm,” he said.

Foreign tourists visit Con Chim community-based tourism site.

Over the past 5 years, the Con Chim community-based tourism site has received more than 85,000 visitors, including 810 foreign visitors, accounting for 10 percent of the total number of tourists, and 3,407 travelers staying overnight, and earned a total revenue of about VND24 billion (US$952,259). The islet, covering an area of 62 hectares, has 54 households with a population of around 200 residents.

The ASEAN Tourism Award is an annual event aimed at honoring localities and organizations with high-quality tourism products and services, contributing to the sustainable development of tourist destinations in the ASEAN region.

By Tin Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh