Tet travel boom: Flights soar at major airports

Flight volumes at major airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are expected to continue rising as post-Tet travel demand remains strong.

Flight volumes at major airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are expected to continue rising as post-Tet travel demand remains strong. (Photo: VNA)

Flight volumes at major airports such as Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are expected to continue rising as post-Tet travel demand remains strong, according to the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM).

The corporation said it is committed to ensuring flight safety, operational stability, and security across aviation facilities during this period.

Throughout the Lunar New Year holiday (January 25–February 3), VATM managed 25,328 flights. Notably, January 25 (the 26th day of the last month of the Year of the Dragon) saw 3,005 flights, the highest recorded during Tet.

As the holiday drew to a close, major international airports witnessed a surge in flight operations. On February 2 (the 5th day of the first month of the Year of the Snake), Tan Son Nhat Airport handled 978 flights, Noi Bai 570 flights, and Da Nang 269 flights.

