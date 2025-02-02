Tourism in Central Highlands surges generating benefits for local communities

Tourism in the Central Highlands and South Central provinces experienced a surge during the Lunar New Year (Tet), generating significant economic benefits for local communities.

Gong performance for tourists in Mang Den (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director Bach Thi Man of Kon Tum Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that during the 2025 Tet holiday, Kon Tum experienced a significant influx of tourists, with over 352,000 visitors exploring the region's historical, cultural, ecological, and community tourism sites. While the majority of visitors were domestic, approximately 1,783 international tourists also graced Kon Tum with their presence.

Specifically, Mang Den Town in Kon Plong District saw the most visitors with 200,000 visitors. Tourist attractions in Kon Tum City attracted about 117,000 visitors. Tourism revenue during Tet reached about VND92.5 billion, up 1.29 percent over the same period last year. The province also saw a surge in tourism to community sites in ethnic minority villages and historical landmarks.

The Da Lat City Culture Department announced today that over 102,000 visitors have registered to stay and relax in the city since January 24. Notably, the city experienced a peaceful and incident-free period with no reported traffic accidents, collisions, or crimes.

The traffic volume in Da Lat City was still high today. This year, the trend of traveling by vehicle has increased, causing traffic pressure in Da Lat sometimes.

The Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Thuan province forecasts that the province would welcome approximately 220,000 overnight visitors during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday in 2025, a 10 percent increase from the same period in 2024. Revenue is estimated at about VND360 billion (VND14,362), an increase of 9 percent compared to last year.

Cherry blossoms in Mang Den bloom during Tet, attracting tourists (Photo: SGGP)

Elsewhere in the country, Director Nguyen Thi Le Thanh of Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism said that during the Tet holiday, there were at least one million visitors to Khanh Hoa.

More cars are seen in Da Lat (Photo: SGGP)

According to Cam Ranh International Airport’s report, from January 25 to February 2, there were about 1,159 flights taking off and landing at the airport. Among them, 377 are domestic flights and 782 international flights statistically.

In addition to air travel, the number of tourists arriving in Khanh Hoa by road has increased significantly. Tourist buses were seen bustling through the streets, particularly during the morning rush hour today. Along Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang, the number of buses transporting visitors to VinWonders Nha Trang surged, with passengers forming a nearly one-kilometer-long queue to board the cable car to Hon Tre Island.

Tourist attractions such as VinWionders Nha Trang, Nha Trang Tourist Wharf (tour to visit Nha Trang Bay), Ponagar Tower, Oceanographic Museum, Long Son Pagoda, Hon Chong scenic spot, Orchid Island Tourist Area also attracted a lot of holiday makers.

Cam Ranh Airport welcomes more than 500 tourists from Poland on the first day of the first month of the lunar calendar (Photo: SGGP)

Spring flower street in Phan Thiet City of Binh Thuan Province attracts many people and tourists (Photo: SGGP)

The expressway connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang is now operational, providing a convenient route for travelers from Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces to reach Khanh Hoa by road.

According to statistics, during the 9-day Tet holiday, Hanoi welcomed about 1 million visitors, up 6 percent over the same period last year.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, Dang Huong Giang, reported that the number of domestic tourists has reached 859,000, reflecting a 5 percent increase. The total revenue generated from tourism is estimated at VND3,530 billion, marking a rise of 7.85 percent. Additionally, the number of international visitors reached 142,000, a 15.8 percent increase, with the majority coming from China, Korea, Taiwan (China), the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, India, Germany, France, and Japan.

The festive atmosphere was in the air in the capital with a series of special events.

Locals and tourists ask for the first calligraphy of the year at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

At Duong Lam ancient village in Son Tay Town, the program ‘Vietnamese village Tet 2025’ recreated the traditional Tet space of the North. The Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village organized the program ‘Spring in the village’, bringing diverse experiences of ethnic cultural colors.

The Ho Guom Cultural Information Center was vibrant with the ‘Spring Colors of Tet 2025’ program, while the Old Quarter of Hanoi hosted ‘Vietnamese Tet - Street Tet 2025’. Additionally, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel Heritage Site drawed visitors with its showcase of traditional Tet festivities.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan