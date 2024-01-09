LEGO factory to start operation in 2024

The US$1.3-billion LEGO factory is scheduled to start operation in 2024, Preben Elnef, Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam said.

At a meeting on January 9 with Chairman of Binh Duong province's People’s Committee Vo Van Minh,Preben Elnef said that the LEGO project is expected to complete an important phase in 2024, shifting from planning to production. The group has cooperated with partners to ensure a 110 kV grid connection and deploy solar power systems for production to achieve the net zero emissions target. This is not just a commitment to efficient production but also a positive contribution to the environment, he said.

Construction of the LEGO factory started in November 2022 at Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III in the southern province of Binh Duong. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs once it is put into operation, contributing to the province’s sustainable industrial development.

Chairman Minh underlined the local government's interest in this project. He also praised the progress of the project, pledging to support and resolve all difficulties to ensure that the LEGO Group has the most favorable environment when operating in the locality.

Close cooperation between the Government and businesses not only brings economic benefits but also represents a positive step forward for an increasingly favorable investment environment in Binh Duong, he added.

