HCMC inaugurates Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in Binh Hung Hoa Ward

Authorities in Binh Hung Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, held a ceremony on June 30 to inaugurate the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

The event was attended by Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the city's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

The project commemorates the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being named Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976–July 2, 2026), as well as the first anniversary of Binh Hung Hoa Ward.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Head of the city’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, attend the inauguration ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

The venue serves as an open public space where local officials, Party members and residents can learn about and promote President Ho Chi Minh's thought, ethics and lifestyle.

The facility also serves as a repository of President Ho Chi Minh's cultural legacy and as a "red address" for educating younger generations and the public about Vietnam's revolutionary traditions.

Delegates pose a commemorative photo. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Local authorities said the project helps implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 80 and advances Ho Chi Minh City's vision of a citywide Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

Nguyen Viet Que Son, Secretary of the Binh Hung Hoa Ward Party Committee and Chairman of the ward People's Council, said that the cultural space and the ward's historical and cultural facilities would help foster a healthy cultural environment, enrich residents' spiritual life, and inspire patriotism and aspirations for development.

The project was funded with nearly VND2.5 billion (US$95,000) in contributions from more than 6,000 officials, Party members, organizations and residents.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong