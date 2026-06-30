Ho Chi Minh City celebrates Canada’s 159th National Day

Ho Chi Minh City held a reception on June 30 to mark the 159th anniversary of Canada’s National Day (July 1, 1867-2026) , highlighting growing bilateral ties in trade, investment, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, with participation from city officials, representatives of the Canadian Consulate General and Canadian businesses operating in the city.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission and Chairman of the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, said that bilateral relations have continued to develop strongly since diplomatic ties were established in 1973, particularly after being upgraded to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2017.

He noted that Canada currently has nearly 300 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of US$4.87 billion, making it Vietnam’s second-largest trade partner in the Americas.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Canada has around 130 projects worth more than US$133 million, ranking 23rd among 127 countries and territories investing in the city.

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission and Chairman of the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event.

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan said that both sides have significant potential for cooperation in energy, technology, finance, manufacturing and trade, adding that the city hopes to attract more Canadian investment in international finance, high technology and innovation.

He also emphasized that people-to-people exchanges remain a key foundation of bilateral relations, noting that around 20,000 Vietnamese students are currently studying in Canada, while approximately 275,000 Vietnamese are living and working in the country.

Mr. Dang Quoc Toan added that the Vietnam–Canada Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City will continue coordinating with the Canadian Consulate General and partners to promote cultural, educational and environmental cooperation, as well as community support activities, to further strengthen bilateral friendship.

Canadian Consul General Annie Dubé delivers remarks at the reception.



Speaking at the reception, Canadian Consul General Annie Dubé said that Vietnam is a dynamic country with impressive economic growth, and noted that Vietnam is currently Canada’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, playing an important role in Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

She said that Canada seeks to further expand cooperation with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, in areas such as clean technology, agriculture, critical minerals and infrastructure.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the reception marking Canada’s 159th National Day in Ho Chi Minh City.

Canadian Consul General Annie Dubé also expressed hope for stronger people-to-people links through education, research, culture and sports exchanges, aiming to build a more substantive and effective partnership.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong