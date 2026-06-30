Ho Chi Minh City announces establishment of Research and Development Board

On the morning of June 30, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a ceremony to announce and present the decision establishing the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang is Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was chaired by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.

Attendees included Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee decided to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board, comprising 24 members.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang is Head of the Board. Deputy Heads include Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Mr. Vo Van Minh, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Mr. Dang Minh Thong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang presents the appointment decisions to the Deputy Heads of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board. (Photo: SGGP)

In his remarks assigning tasks to the newly established board, Mr. Tran Luu Quang underscored the role, importance, and necessity of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board at the present stage. Commending the experience and professional backgrounds of the appointed members, he expressed confidence that the board would continue to leverage its expertise, strengths, and sense of responsibility to successfully fulfill the tasks entrusted to it.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board must be among the pioneering agencies in adopting digital transformation, implementing it comprehensively and as rapidly as possible across all of its operations. The lessons learned, effective models, and best practices generated through this process, he said, would then be consolidated and replicated across other agencies and units throughout the city.

He also instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board to promptly finalize its operating regulations, develop its annual work program, swiftly establish its subordinate subcommittees, and immediately begin carrying out its assigned tasks, ensuring that its operations are practical, effective, and results-oriented.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang presents the appointment decisions to the members of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang presents the appointment decisions to the members of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board is tasked with advising the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the formulation of guidelines and resolutions concerning the city's socio-economic development. It is also responsible for conducting research and proposing breakthrough mechanisms, policies, and solutions to implement the city's key tasks and strategic projects.

In addition, the board will participate in the assessment and review of policies when assigned; coordinate training and capacity-building programs to enhance officials' ability to perform their duties; organize scientific seminars to provide a foundation for developing practical and feasible programs and projects; and carry out other tasks assigned by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board will operate on a concurrent-duty basis. It is responsible for formulating its organizational and operational regulations and may establish subordinate subcommittees comprising both full-time and part-time members to carry out research and advisory functions in accordance with regulations.

The entitlements and policies applicable to officials and civil servants of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board shall be implemented in accordance with Conclusion No. 41-KL/TW issued by the Politburo and the Secretariat. The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will serve as the Board's standing agency.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh