Residents in Ho Chi Minh City welcome the Ben Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Saigon River green space project, expected to enhance urban living quality.

The announcement that Ho Chi Minh City will break ground on the Ben Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Saigon River green space on July 1 has been welcomed by local residents, with expectations of more green space and improved urban landscaping.

Aerial view (Photo: the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction)

Khanh Hoi Ward residents expressed excitement that long-unused riverside land will be transformed into a public park. The new space will offer areas for walking, exercise and recreation, while improving the riverside landscape.

Residents, including those along Nguyen Tat Thanh Street, hope the road expansion will be implemented alongside the project to help ease long-standing traffic congestion.

Many residents also expect the park to become a new cultural and tourism destination for the city, connected to the historic Nha Rong Wharf and the Saigon riverside landscape. They called for further investment in green spaces, tree planting, and improved transport connectivity to maximize the project’s impact.

The Ben Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park project reflects the city’s commitment to improving public spaces and developing a greener, more modern, and more livable urban area.

With a total investment of VND30 trillion (US$1.1 billion) and covering more than 150 hectares, the project will create a continuous public space along the Saigon River, combining parks, squares, riverside landscapes and cultural facilities, while preserving and promoting the historical value of the Nha Rong Wharf area.

The project also includes major infrastructure works such as widening Nguyen Tat Thanh Street to eight to ten lanes, building the Hoang Dieu underpass, constructing the new Tan Thuan 1 Bridge, expanding Tan Thuan 2 Bridge, upgrading Huynh Tan Phat Street and access roads to Nguyen Van Linh, and developing pedestrian tunnels connecting key areas.

At Bach Dang Wharf, parts of Ton Duc Thang Street will be placed underground, along with an underground parking facility, commercial center, and riverside landscape redevelopment.

>>>Perspective images of the Ben Nha Rong–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and Saigon River green space project (Photo: the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction)

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong