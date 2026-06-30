HCMC Party Vice Secretary presents personnel appointment decisions

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents the appointment decisions and congratulatory flowers to the newly appointed officials. (Photo: SGGP)

The conference was chaired by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Also attending the conference were Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Organization Commission Pham Thanh Kien, Chair of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Duong Trong Hieu, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Truong Thi Bich Hanh, along with leaders of several municipal departments, agencies and localities.

At the ceremony, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presented the personnel appointment decisions.

The decisions were announced to reassign and designate the officials. Accordingly, Le Thi Thuy, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Chau Pha Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

Doan Van Dong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan Hoa Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Le Minh Tuan, Deputy Chief of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Dien Hong Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Phan Hong An, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoc Mon Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

Bui Huu Toan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan An Hoi Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

Duong Duc Trong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hung Long Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

Mai Ba Truoc, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Secretary of the Party Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Dang Thi Tuyet Mai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Thoi Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Do Phuoc Trung, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Long Huong Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Nguyen Ke Toai, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Tram Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

Bo Ky Thuat, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Cau Ong Lanh Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Tran Si Nam, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, was appointed to the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, and designated to serve as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Hoi Ward for the 2025–2030 term.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet congratulated the 12 officials who had been entrusted with their new assignments.

She noted that the responsibilities at the commune and ward levels are now more demanding than ever, with increasingly high expectations. Therefore, the role of Party committee and local government leaders is of critical importance. The latest review, arrangement and assignment of officials aims to make the best use of their capabilities, qualifications, professional expertise and experience, while strengthening the contingent of officials at communes, wards and special zones to meet the requirements of the new development stage in line with the Party Central Committee’s policy.

The Deputy Secretary expressed confidence that the 12 officials assigned to their new positions would continue to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, proactively study and keep abreast of new regulations and working procedures, stay closely connected with grassroots communities, maintain a firm grasp of local conditions, promote digital transformation, and enhance the effectiveness of grassroots governance.

Regarding the standing committees of the party committees of the communes and wards receiving the newly assigned officials, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet requested them to take the initiative in coordinating closely, providing comprehensive information on local conditions, working regulations and procedures, and supporting the new officials in quickly familiarizing themselves with their responsibilities so that they can fully leverage their capabilities and successfully fulfill their assigned tasks.

She also stressed the importance of fostering solidarity, unity and close cooperation within party committees to effectively carry out the local political tasks.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee will always stand alongside, support, guide and work closely with the officials throughout the performance of their duties at the local level, Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet affirmed.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh