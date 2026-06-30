Meaningful social welfare activities held in Can Gio Commune

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, in coordination with the Political Department of Military Region 7, organized the program titled "Vietnamese Women—Proud of Tradition, Confident Towards the Future," on June 29 in Can Gio Commune.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to provide support for policy beneficiary families, children, and women in the locality.

Attending the event were Vice Chairwoman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women's Union Le Thi Thuy; and Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Ms. Le Thi Thuy, and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and other delegates present gifts to disadvantaged residents in Can Gio Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the program, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan said that, guided by the principle of focusing on grassroots communities and placing women members at the center of all union activities, the organizers selected Can Gio Commune to host a series of practical and meaningful social welfare initiatives. The program aims to improve the material and spiritual well-being of women, children, and residents while inspiring greater confidence and motivation for women members, individuals, and families to strive for a better life and contribute to building prosperous, progressive, and happy families.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan emphasized that, in the time ahead, the work of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, including women's affairs, should continue to be renewed with a stronger grassroots focus, clearly defined tasks, and well-targeted beneficiaries. The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union will translate resolutions and work programs into concrete actions, continue to improve the material and spiritual well-being of women and children, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Ms. Le Thi Thuy, and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and other delegates present bicycles to disadvantaged students in Can Gio Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

At the program, the Political Department of Military Region 7, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, presented 100 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor and near-poor households, and women members in Can Gio Commune. The organizers also donated 20 bicycles to local students, helping provide them with better conditions for studying and daily commuting.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Women's Union, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, the Entrepreneurs for the Community Foundation, and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union provided VND500 million (US$19,000) to support children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic and to fund the construction and renovation of Great National Solidarity Houses.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union will build three houses for women from poor and near-poor households, with financial support from the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association. During the program, representatives of the Women's Unions of Thanh An, Binh Khanh, and An Thoi Dong communes received symbolic certificates of support for the house construction initiative.

Funding presented for the construction of three houses for women from poor and near-poor households (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh