Ho Chi Minh City pushes to finish Xuyen Tam canal project ahead of schedule

Ho Chi Minh City is aiming to complete the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental restoration project by the end of 2027, one year ahead of schedule, as authorities accelerate construction following the near-completion of site clearance.

On the afternoon of June 29, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc led an inspection of compensation and site clearance progress for the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental restoration project.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspects the progress of compensation and land clearance at the Xuyen Tam canal environmental improvement project. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

According to the project investor, the project affects a total of 2,190 cases, including 897 partial land acquisitions and 1,293 full relocations. The project has a total investment of more than VND17.2 trillion and is currently scheduled for completion in 2028.

Specifically, An Nhon Ward has 138 affected cases and has handed over 100 percent of the required land. Gia Dinh Ward has 869 affected cases and has completed 100 percent of site handover. Binh Thanh Ward has 872 affected cases and has also completed 100 percent of site handover. Binh Loi Trung Ward has 311 affected cases, with only one remaining case yet to hand over the site. Local authorities have been working with the household involved and expect the handover to be completed before June 30.

Workers are constructing the Xuyen Tam Canal project. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

During the inspection, the city Chairman said the city aims to increase the number of homes relocated from along canals and waterways from 20,000 to 40,000 as part of broader urban renewal, environmental improvement, and flood prevention efforts.

As a result, both the pace of implementation and performance targets will double, requiring construction units to accelerate work as much as possible to meet the city's objectives.

He instructed contractors to revise construction plans where necessary to ensure technical standards while shortening the construction schedule, with the goal of completing the Xuyen Tam Canal project by the end of 2027.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc commends four wards for their excellent progress in handing over land for the Xuyen Tam Canal project. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc added that after the Xuyen Tam Canal project, the city will focus on upgrading canal-side housing in areas formerly belonging to Ward 4 and Ward 8 to achieve its environmental improvement targets. He said these efforts will help lay the foundation for transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a globally connected and highly livable city in Asia.

He also urged wards and communes with canal-side housing slated for redevelopment to learn from the experience of Gia Dinh Ward, Binh Thanh Ward, Binh Loi Trung Ward, and An Nhon Ward, intending to complete the canal-side housing renovation program by 2030.

According to Director Dau An Phuc of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, the efforts of local wards have resulted in virtually 100 percent completion of site handover for the Xuyen Tam Canal project. With land clearance largely complete, the next priority is to speed up construction.

"We will soon work with contractors to develop a revised construction schedule. If necessary, contractors will increase working shifts and shorten construction time to meet the timetable set by city leaders," Dau An Phuc said.

Regarding implementation, Director Dau An Phuc said the project is divided into three construction packages including XL-01, XL-02, and XL-03. The third one, covering An Nhon Ward and Binh Loi Trung Ward, is expected to be completed in November and will be the first section put into operation. Contractors will simultaneously accelerate work on the remaining packages.

During the inspection, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee commended four wards for their strong performance in completing site handover on schedule.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan