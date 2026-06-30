HCMC unveils events to celebrate 50 years bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name

Head Duong Anh Duc of the HCMC Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission yesterday provided details on the upcoming activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon – Gia Dinh City bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name on July 2.

Bach Dang Wharf in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The series of events will officially kick off with a solemn flower offering ceremony on the morning of July 1 at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and Nguyen Hue Street in Saigon Ward.

The grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon – Gia Dinh City proudly taking President Ho Chi Minh’s name will take place on the morning of July 2 at the historic Reunification Hall. This stands as the central political event of the commemoration period, affirming the historical significance of the National Assembly’s decisive resolution to officially rename Saigon – Gia Dinh City as HCMC on July 2, 1976.

On the evening of July 2, a special live television broadcast will take place with the primary distribution point anchored at the Reunification Hall, seamlessly connecting with the New City Center Area in Binh Duong Ward and Tam Thang Tower Square in Vung Tau Ward.

The massive program will also include recorded and live feeds straight from Ba Dinh Square and President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum in Hanoi, Kim Lien Historical Relic Site in Nghe An, Con Dao Special Zone, and the Navy Region 4 base in Cam Ranh of Khanh Hoa Province.

The vibrant celebratory atmosphere will inherently spread far and wide through numerous cultural, artistic, and sporting activities. On the evenings of July 1 and 2, the city will organize dynamic art performances combined with spectacular 3D mapping technology displays right in front of the HCMC People’s Committee headquarters.

To cap things off on the evening of July 2, the city will put on artistic fireworks displays across 16 different locations, explicitly featuring five high-altitude sites seamlessly combined with low-altitude fireworks, alongside 11 exclusively low-altitude spots.

During this festive occasion, HCMC will also organize exhibitions, book introductions, the 6th Children’s Book Fair, tailored cultural and artistic activities for kids, alongside visual propaganda exhibitions across numerous local venues.

In the field of literature and art, the intricate circus and puppet variety program dubbed “Mo Show” has been heavily invested in and staged as a key artistic project to warmly welcome the milestone event. To preserve local heritage, the city is also launching a massive campaign to compose brand-new songs and traditional “Don Ca Tai Tu” (Southern amateur traditional music) and “Vong Co” (a style of Don Ca Tai Tu) musical pieces under the profound theme “50 Years of Ho Chi Minh City – Radiant Epic Bearing His Name,” accompanied by a series of other engaging cultural and artistic endeavors.

Prior to this, on June 25, the city successfully orchestrated an in-depth scientific seminar titled “50 Years of the City Bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s Name: Historical Milestones, Development Aspirations, and Institutional Breakthroughs” at the HCMC People’s Committee headquarters.

A major highlight of the commemoration period is the July 1 groundbreaking ceremony for highly crucial projects at the Nha Rong Wharf. 10 massive projects in other areas of HCMC will also kick off, including the Ho Tram – Long Thanh urban expressway, the Can Gio – Vung Tau cross-sea route, the HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway, the Binh Duong water improvement project, and the Cai Mep Ha Container Port.

In the education sector alone, the city is striving to inaugurate 70 projects featuring 1,251 classrooms. Concurrently, they’ll break ground on 100 additional projects explicitly expected to add another 1,514 classrooms to adequately satisfy robust educational development demands.

On this momentous occasion, HCMC is launching a special emulation campaign dubbed “50 Years of Pride – Innovation and Development”, running continuously until late 2026. This campaign is intricately linked with executing comprehensive social security policies and digital transformation, while elevating residents’ everyday living standards. In the end, it’s closely tied to aggressive infrastructure deployment, firmly requiring organizational leaders to clearly define targets and strict progress timelines.

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC Branch will orchestrate the “Advanced Youth” Congress in 2026. This dynamic event features the “Journey in Uncle Ho’s Footsteps,” solemn flower offerings, and the robust commendation of exemplary youth.

For Head Duong Anh Duc, the comprehensive propaganda efforts during the commemoration period will heavily focus on actively honoring the President’s monumental career and ideology while firmly affirming the phenomenal achievements HCMC has recorded after 50 years of proudly bearing Uncle Ho’s name.

Furthermore, it’ll vividly reflect the vibrant emulation atmosphere across the entire Party organization and the general populace. Simultaneously, it aims to fiercely combat and rigorously refute distorted historical viewpoints, effectively contributing to solidifying the public’s unwavering trust in the Party’s leadership and the nation’s general developmental path.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Thanh Tam