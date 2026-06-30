Ho Chi Minh City to open Saturday morning administrative services

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a decision introducing Saturday morning working hours for receiving, processing, and returning administrative procedure results across the city, effective from July 10.

Civil servants at the Thoi An Ward Public Administrative Service Center process documents for citizens. (Photo: Ngo Binh)

Under the decision, the city's Land Registration Office system will receive, process, and return results for land-related administrative procedures on Saturday mornings. The Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center will handle applications and return results for certificates of animal and terrestrial animal product quarantine for transport outside the provincial boundary, as well as land-related administrative procedures.

Meanwhile, people's committees in wards and communes will receive, process, and return results for administrative procedures related to certification and land matters.

Based on the actual needs of individuals and organizations, as well as the operational capacity of each agency, department heads and local authorities will proactively arrange officials and civil servants to receive, process, and return administrative procedure results. They may also propose that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee expand the list of administrative procedures, agencies, units, and localities providing Saturday services in accordance with the present regulations.

The agencies and units operating on Saturday mornings include the city's Land Registration Office (HCMC LRO), operating across 38 branches citywide to handle land use rights and housing procedures, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administration Service Center and 129 administrative units in wards and communes.

These agencies are responsible for widely informing residents and organizations about the new Saturday morning service schedule.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan