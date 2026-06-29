HCMC urges tighter land, construction management in Can Gio, Thanh An communes

HCMC leaders on June 29 urged Can Gio and Thanh An communes to tighten land-use and construction management while accelerating key infrastructure projects and resolving longstanding planning issues.

Can Gio Commune leader briefs the HCMC delegation.

A delegation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong, met with the Standing Committees of the Party Committees of Can Gio and Thanh An communes to review socio-economic performance in the first half of 2026 and outline priorities for the remainder of the year on June 29.

Officials from Can Gio reported that the commune is seeking public feedback on adjustments to the 1:5,000 zoning plan for the Can Gio Coastal Tourism Urban Area while advancing preparations for several strategic infrastructure projects, including the Can Gio Coastal Tourism Urban Area, the Ben Thanh-Can Gio railway, the Can Gio-Vung Tau sea bridge and road, and new education, sports, technical infrastructure, and urban renewal projects. The commune has also established a steering committee to implement the plan for creating Can Gio Ward.

Meanwhile, Thanh An Commune is finalizing proposals to remove Phu Loi Islet and part of Thieng Lieng Hamlet from protected and special-use forest zoning. The locality has achieved 100 percent access to clean water, with a 5,000-cubic-meter reservoir nearing completion and a 500-cubic-meter reservoir in Thieng Lieng already operational. Authorities are continuing to expand the water supply network while preparing investment plans for a mainland-to-island water pipeline.

The representative of Thanh An Commune presents a report at the working session.

During the second half of the year, Thanh An Commune will continue encouraging fishermen to shift to more sustainable livelihoods, crack down on destructive fishing methods, strengthen fishing vessel monitoring, seek recognition of the Thieng Lieng salt-making craft as a traditional occupation, and coordinate projects including a fuel station, ferry improvements, and waterway bus services.

Concluding the meeting, Mr. Dang Minh Thong praised both communes for maintaining development momentum and achieving key socio-economic targets despite ongoing challenges. However, he stressed that some longstanding issues remain unresolved and urged local authorities to address them without delay.

Representatives of city departments and agencies respond to the communes' proposals and outstanding issues.

He called for faster resolution of planning and land-use issues following administrative boundary adjustments, particularly procedures to remove land from forest planning in accordance with the Prime Minister-approved master plan. Administrative procedures, especially the issuance of land-use right certificates, should also be expedited.

For Can Gio, Mr. Dang Minh Thong underscored the need to maintain public security as multiple large-scale projects move forward, while continuing to strengthen social welfare and healthcare services. He instructed local authorities to complete health examinations for residents before September 30.

On Party building, he urged local Party organizations to preserve internal unity, strictly implement working regulations, improve Party membership recruitment, strengthen personnel planning, provide training for officials, fill vacant leadership positions, and ensure benefits for public employees.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong also called for more effective grassroots governance supported by adequate facilities and information technology infrastructure to ensure the smooth operation of the two-tier local government model.

HCMC Deputy Party Secretary Dang Minh Thong delivers closing remarks at the meeting.

On economic development, he noted that public investment disbursement remains slow and instructed authorities to identify bottlenecks, consider suspending outdated projects, and redirect funding toward more urgent priorities. He also emphasized stricter land-use management and enforcement against illegal construction.

Responding to Thanh An Commune's proposals, the HCMC Deputy Party Secretary urged the city to include local projects in the medium-term public investment plan and prioritize essential public services, including bus routes, a fuel station, waste treatment facilities, clean water infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.

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By Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan