Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC rehearses ceremony marking 50 years of bearing President Ho Chi Minh's name

SGGPO

HCMC conducted a full-scale rehearsal at the Reunification Hall for the ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being renamed after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–July 2, 2026) on June 30.

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Mr. Le Quoc Phong and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong inspect preparations for the ceremony.

The rehearsal was attended by senior municipal leaders, including Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the HCMC People's Council; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

City leaders, together with representatives of departments, agencies and operational forces, reviewed every aspect of the commemorative ceremony and the accompanying special artistic performance. The rehearsal covered the complete program, including guest reception, stage management, sound and lighting systems, LED displays, live television broadcasting, logistics, medical services, firefighting, and security arrangements.

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Mr. Le Quoc Phong and Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet oversee and direct organizational preparations.

HCMC Police simultaneously implemented comprehensive plans to ensure public security, traffic management, and fire prevention. Traffic police were deployed across major roads surrounding the Reunification Hall and the city center to regulate traffic, escort official delegations, ease congestion, and facilitate public travel during the event.

Addressing the rehearsal, Mr. Le Quoc Phong urged all agencies and organizers to finalize preparations meticulously to ensure the anniversary ceremony is conducted with dignity, solemnity, safety, and professionalism. He instructed each unit to thoroughly review its assigned responsibilities, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and respond promptly to any unexpected issues to guarantee the smooth execution of the event.

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Mr. Vo Van Minh and delegates attend the full-scale rehearsal.

The official ceremony is scheduled for July 2 at the Reunification Hall.

The anniversary will be accompanied by a series of cultural, artistic, and sporting events, as well as groundbreaking ceremonies for key infrastructure projects. The activities are intended to commemorate the historic milestone of the city being named after President Ho Chi Minh, celebrate HCMC's achievements over the past five decades, and inspire continued unity, dynamism, and innovation as the city pursues a new stage of development.

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A performance during the special artistic program
By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Saigon-Gia Dinh rehearsal HCMC 50th anniversary Reunification Hall

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