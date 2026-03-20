Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC implements Thuy Van coastal boulevard revitalization project

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has recently held a working session with the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward regarding the proposal for the exploitation and management of infrastructure assets at Thuy Van Park.

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Ho Chi Minh City will implement Thuy Van coastal boulevard revitalization project. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Road Traffic and Technical Infrastructure Management Center under the Department of Construction, the proposed plan for exploiting infrastructure assets at the park includes several components, including landscape areas, technical infrastructure, built structures, Tam Thang Tower, and the square, as well as the Thuy Van park and beach areas. The total length of the project to be managed, operated, and exploited is approximately 3.2 kilometers.

To ensure synchronization in the operation and utilization of infrastructure assets at Thuy Van Park, the Center has also proposed that competent authorities permit the management of 11 public beach zones along the park. This would facilitate timely response, warning, and rescue operations in case of potential hazards.

According to Mr. Vu Hong Thuan, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, the proposal aims to promote social investment in project operations in the Thuy Van coastal boulevard revitalization scheme, with the goal of transforming Thuy Van Park into a flagship urban landmark of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Thuy Van coastal boulevard revitalization project Thuy Van Park Ho Chi Minh City

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