Ho Chi Minh City provides funding for “Great Unity Houses” in Ca Mau Province

On March 19, a delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders presented financial support for the construction of “Great Unity Houses” and social welfare projects in Ca Mau Province.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Ms. Ho Thanh Thuy, Deputy Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ca Mau Province, present flowers in appreciation of collectives and individuals who have accompanied and contributed funding to the construction of “Great Unity Houses” and civil works serving local communities in the province. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc noted that, in recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has synchronously implemented a wide range of tasks and solutions to generate strong momentum for consolidating the great national unity bloc. He emphasized that the city’s achievements in fostering national solidarity have consistently been supported by the close coordination and shared responsibility of provinces and cities nationwide, including Ca Mau Province.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also expressed confidence that cooperative programs between Ho Chi Minh City and other localities will continue to be advanced, with a focus on better ensuring the material and spiritual well-being of the people, thereby enabling citizens to increasingly benefit from development outcomes as well as from the effectiveness of inter-regional cooperation initiatives.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ca Mau Province, present flowers in appreciation of collectives and individuals who have accompanied and contributed financial support to the construction of “Great Unity Houses” and civil infrastructure projects in Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the delegation presented VND880 million (US$33,449) in funding for the construction of 11 “Great Unity Houses” for policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, and poor households in Ca Mau Province.

On the same day, the delegation visited Thoi Binh Commune to attend the inauguration ceremony of two rural bridges, including Trai Tru 1 and Trai Tru 2 bridges. These transport works were built using funds mobilized by Ho Chi Minh City to support the locality.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with delegates, attend the inauguration ceremony of two rural bridges in Thoi Binh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with delegates, perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate two rural traffic bridges in Thoi Binh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, together with delegates, perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate two rural traffic bridges in Thoi Binh Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh