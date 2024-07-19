Some 1.3 million citizens, students educated on nation's maritime sovereignty

An annual campaign reaches 1.3 million officials, party members, citizens and students with education on the nation's maritime sovereignty.

At the conference of the Naval Force

The Party Committee and Command of the Naval Force today organized a conference to summarize the five-year coordinated program on maritime and island propaganda from 2019 to 2024 in Hai Phong City.

According to the Naval Force, each year the unit sends over 1,600 officials and reporters to various localities to conduct propaganda on maritime and islands for different audiences. On average, each year, the Naval Force's reporting team directly conducts propaganda for 1.3 million officials, party members, civil servants, employees, people, and students.

Reporting teams disseminate information about Vietnamese maritime and island law and relevant international treaties to which Vietnam is a party; the position and importance of the sea and islands, the actual situation in Vietnam's sea and island areas, the legal basis affirming Vietnam's sovereignty over the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos, the plots and sabotage of hostile forces and new developments in the East Sea.

Additionally, reporters also talked about the results of the struggle to protect sovereignty by the forces on duty at sea and the Party's and State's viewpoint on resolving maritime disputes through peaceful means based on international law.

Each year, the Naval Force welcomes over 6,000 reporters from domestic and military news agencies to experience firsthand and gather materials for propaganda about the activities of the naval force.

Since 2019, the Naval Force has organized visits for domestic delegations and overseas Vietnamese to visit and encourage the military and people on the Truong Sa archipelago, the DK-1 platform, ensuring absolute safety. Through these trips, delegates have witnessed firsthand, deepened their understanding, and gained a clear understanding of the homeland's sea and islands.

The dedication and sacrifice of the military and people on the Truong Sa archipelago and DK-1 platform have had a profound impact on the feelings of the delegates; awakening and promoting the strength of the entire political system; raising awareness and responsibility of all levels, sectors, and people nationwide and overseas regarding the homeland's sea and islands through practical and effective actions.

In the coming time, the Naval Force will determine to comprehensively, synchronously, and deeply deploy coordinated programs for maritime and island propaganda in a broad, practical, and effective manner. It will continue to promote foreign defense propaganda in the maritime direction; to combat and refute distorted and false arguments about Vietnam's maritime and island sovereignty.

On this occasion, the Naval Force proposes to the Central Propaganda Department to build a comprehensive strategy for maritime and island propaganda and proactively prepare the basic legal elements to serve timely political, legal, and diplomatic struggles to affirm maritime and island sovereignty.

At the same time, forecasting situations to have a plan for synchronous coordinated propaganda and struggle in conjunction with situations at sea, aiming to combine political, diplomatic, and legal struggles with on-the-ground struggles.

By Do Trung - Translated by Anh Quan