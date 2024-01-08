Le Tuan Minh triumphs over Hikaru Nakamura in 2024 Bullet Brawl

Vietnam's chess grandmaster, Le Tuan Minh, kicked off the year 2024 with a notable victory by clinching the top spot in the 2024 Super Blitz Bullet Brawl chess tournament.

GM Le Tuan Minh (Photo: CHESSVN)

The 2024 Super Blitz Bullet Brawl chess tournament concluded on January 7, with participants engaging in online blitz chess matches. The competition occurred regularly on weekends each month. Le Tuan Minh secured the first-place position in the first tournament of January 2024. Notably, he outperformed the world's second-ranked player, Hikaru Nakamura from the US, to claim this victory.

According to the regulations, each player is given just one minute for the entire match, making the competition exceptionally fast-paced. Following the conclusion of the games, Le Tuan Minh achieved an impressive record with 58 wins, five draws, and 14 losses, accumulating a total score of 193 to earn the top spot.

In his final match, Le Tuan Minh faced the talented chess player Vi Pranav from India. After 51 moves, our player emerged victorious, solidifying his overall first-place position in the tournament.

Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura claimed the second position with an impressive record of 57 wins, seven draws, and 16 losses. The third spot was secured by Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky from the US, who notched up 55 wins, 13 draws, and 11 losses.

Last year, in the 2023 Bullet Brawl chess tournament, Hikaru Nakamura displayed dominance by clinching 15 victories, earning him the top spot in the overall rankings. Meanwhile, Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky secured second place overall with ten wins.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao