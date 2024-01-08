Sports

Le Tuan Minh triumphs over Hikaru Nakamura in 2024 Bullet Brawl

SGGPO

Vietnam's chess grandmaster, Le Tuan Minh, kicked off the year 2024 with a notable victory by clinching the top spot in the 2024 Super Blitz Bullet Brawl chess tournament.

tuan-minh-1-3758jpg-5653.jpg
GM Le Tuan Minh (Photo: CHESSVN)

The 2024 Super Blitz Bullet Brawl chess tournament concluded on January 7, with participants engaging in online blitz chess matches. The competition occurred regularly on weekends each month. Le Tuan Minh secured the first-place position in the first tournament of January 2024. Notably, he outperformed the world's second-ranked player, Hikaru Nakamura from the US, to claim this victory.

According to the regulations, each player is given just one minute for the entire match, making the competition exceptionally fast-paced. Following the conclusion of the games, Le Tuan Minh achieved an impressive record with 58 wins, five draws, and 14 losses, accumulating a total score of 193 to earn the top spot.

In his final match, Le Tuan Minh faced the talented chess player Vi Pranav from India. After 51 moves, our player emerged victorious, solidifying his overall first-place position in the tournament.

Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura claimed the second position with an impressive record of 57 wins, seven draws, and 16 losses. The third spot was secured by Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky from the US, who notched up 55 wins, 13 draws, and 11 losses.

Last year, in the 2023 Bullet Brawl chess tournament, Hikaru Nakamura displayed dominance by clinching 15 victories, earning him the top spot in the overall rankings. Meanwhile, Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky secured second place overall with ten wins.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao

Tags

GM Le Tuan Minh super blitz 2024 Super Blitz Bullet Brawl Bullet Brawl Hikaru Nakamura Daniel Naroditsky

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn