Le Duc Phat triumphs 2024 Uganda International Challenge

The Vietnamese badminton player secured a convincing victory to clinch the men's singles title at the 2024 International Challenge badminton tournament in Uganda.

Vietnamese badminton player Le Duc Phat (Photo courtesy of Le Duc Phat)

On the evening of February 25 (local time), Le Duc Phat reached the men's singles final at the 2024 Uganda International Challenge, taking place in Kampala, Uganda, from February 21 to 25. His opponent was the Indian badminton player Raghu Mariswamy.

Both players began the match with high speed, actively attacking their opponent. With excellent mental preparation, Le Duc Phat faced no obstacles against Raghu Mariswamy's aggressive play and defended effectively. Closing the first set with a score of 21/18 in his favor, Duc Phat continued to dominate in the second set, winning 21/14 as his opponent's energy waned.

Ultimately, Le Duc Phat secured a 2-0 victory, clinching the men's singles championship of the tournament. This win also marks Le Duc Phat's first international triumph of 2024 because in previous 2024 International Challenge tournaments in Iran and Azerbaijan, Phat failed to advance to the men's singles final.

After his triumph, Le Duc Phat will return to Vietnam to compete in the Ciputra Hanoi - Yonex Sunrise Vietnam International Challenge 2024 badminton tournament. Le Duc Phat reached the men's singles final at this tournament last year. The annual tournament is scheduled from March 12 to 17 in Hanoi.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Da Nguyet