Le Duc Phat kicks off Vietnam’s 2025 Asian run with win

Le Duc Phat earned Vietnam’s first win at the Asia Badminton Championships 2025 as he opened the tournament for the Vietnamese team.

The event officially kicked off on the morning of April 8 (local time) in China. On the first day, main draw players were not yet in action, as the schedule began with qualification round matches.

Le Duc Phat competed in the men’s singles qualifiers, placed in Group B with Viren Nettasinghe (Sri Lanka) and Kah Kit Kan (Brunei). The group follows a round-robin format, with only the top player advancing to the main draw. In his opening match, Le Duc Phat dominated Viren Nettasinghe in just 22 minutes, winning 2-0 (21-11, 21-9). He will face Kah Kit Kan later the same day for a place in the main round.

In the women’s singles event, Nguyen Thuy Linh is already in the main draw and does not need to compete in the qualifiers.

Vietnam’s team at the Asia Badminton Championships 2025 includes eight players: Nguyen Thuy Linh, Pham Thi Khanh, Pham Thi Dieu Ly, Le Duc Phat, Pham Van Hai, Than Van Anh, Nguyen Dinh Hoang, and Tran Dinh Manh. They are competing in all five categories: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

The Asia Badminton Championships 2025 features the top players from across the continent. This is the 42nd edition of the tournament, which will conclude on April 14.

