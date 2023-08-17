Le Duc Phat advances 23 notches to 92nd place on BWF rankings

Related News Le Duc Phat earns men’s singles title at Tajikistan International Series 2023

The most recent BWF global rankings, published on August 15, encompass rankings for both male and female players. Le Duc Phat is a Vietnamese badminton player who has experienced a substantial shift in his ranking, climbing 23 places to hold the 92nd position worldwide. This achievement follows Le Duc Phat's successful participation in a recent tournament held in Tajikistan, where he claimed the championship title in the men's singles category.

Nevertheless, Duc Phat is not currently the highest-ranked Vietnamese male badminton player on the BWF rankings. Nguyen Hai Dang holds the top position among Vietnamese players, currently placed at 86th in the global standings, down one notch from the previous week.

In the women's division, Nguyen Thuy Linh's ranking remains static as she has not participated in any international tournaments recently, solidifying her standing at 25th globally. This week, Nguyen Hai Dang and Nguyen Thuy Linh are the designated Vietnamese representatives at the 2023 BWF World Championships, which will be held in Denmark. The tournament is scheduled to unfold between August 21 and 27. Given the participation of only two Vietnamese players, the nation's presence will be exclusively in the men's and women's singles events.