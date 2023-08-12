Le Duc Phat earns men’s singles title at Tajikistan International Series 2023

Le Duc Phat stood as the sole representative of Vietnamese men's badminton in this tournament, holding the 3rd seed position. His journey to the finals involved defeating Canadian contender Xiaodong Sheng in the quarter-finals with a decisive score of 2-0 (21/16, 21/7). Progressing to the semi-finals, Le Duc Phat faced the top-seeded player from Azerbaijan, Ade Resky Dwicahyo, and secured a smooth victory with a score of 2-0 (21/17, 21/12).

On August 11, local time, the men's singles final of the tournament unfolded, pitting Le Duc Phat against the 8th-seeded player, Daniil Dubovenko, from Israel. The match was riveting as Duc Phat and his opponent battled fiercely for every point right from the outset. In the opening game, both competitors maintained a brisk pace, and Duc Phat managed to pull ahead of Dubovenko's pursuit, gaining a lead only at the 16th point.

Bringing this set to a close, Le Duc Phat secured a victory with a score of 21/16. In the subsequent game, the intensity of the competition escalated, with both sides exchanging points in each service rotation. Nevertheless, driven by unwavering determination, Le Duc Phat emerged triumphant with a score of 24/22, thus securing an impressive 2-0 overall victory.

The Tajikistan International Series 2023 Tournament is part of the International Series competition system. Following this triumph, Duc Phat said he was added extra points for his individual ranking. As a result, he is on the brink of securing a place within the top 90 positions of the global Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, which are going to be unveiled in the forthcoming week.