Le Chuc An shines at 2024 Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championships

The Vietnamese junior golf team achieved strong results, with Le Chuc An winning the championship in her category at the 2024 Singha Thailand Junior World Golf Championships in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Le Chuc An secures first place with a total score of +9 over four rounds, claiming the championship in Girls’ Group A.

The team, comprising Le Chuc An, Nguyen Viet Gia Han, Nguyen Bao Phat, and Le Nhat Binh, competed in their respective divisions as per tournament rules. The event concluded on November 3 (local time).

In the individual results for Girls’ Group A, Le Chuc An secured first place with a total score of +9 over four rounds, claiming the championship in her group.

In Girls’ Group B, Nguyen Viet Gia Han finished with a score of +18, placing in the top five of her group. Although she didn’t win Group B, the combined scores of Le Chuc An and Nguyen Viet Gia Han earned the Vietnamese junior girls' team the overall runner-up position. Thailand’s team claimed the girls' team championship.

In the boys' division, Nguyen Bao Phat achieved second place in Boys’ Group C, while Le Nhat Binh took third place in Boys’ Group D. In the boys’ team results, Thailand’s team also won the championship.

This year’s tournament featured many talented under-18 players, and each young Vietnamese golfer gained valuable experience from the competition.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan