Largest exhibition on electrical equipment, renewable energy slated for July

The 18th International Exhibition on Electrical Technology & Equipment (Vietnam ETE) and Products of Energy Saving & Green Power (Greenergy Expo) 2025 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 16-18.

The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in electrical technology, energy-saving products, and green power solutions.

The Vietnam ETE & Greenergy Expo 2025 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 16-18 (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

Covering an expected area of 15,000sq.m, the Vietnam ETE & Greenergy Expo 2025 will feature nearly 750 booths from over 500 companies of Vietnam and countries with developed electric industries.

A wide range of specialised events aimed at promoting trade, advancing scientific and technological innovation, and attracting investment will be organised as well.

The Vietnam ETE & Greenergy Expo 2025 is expected to offer a valuable opportunity for businesses in the electricity and energy sectors in Vietnam and worldwide to showcase cutting-edge products and technologies, and the latest scientific achievements. It will serve as a venue for networking, knowledge sharing, and expanding business collaboration.

The expo is hoped to attract around 20,000 visitors.

VNA