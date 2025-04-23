Dong Nai Province to host first Pottery and Hot Air Balloon Festival

The first Pottery and Hot Air Balloon Festival 2025 will be held in Dong Nai Province from April 27-30 to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

At a press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At a press conference held in Bien Hoa City on April 22, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dong Nai Province said that the festival will exhibit high-value artistic pottery products from Dong Nai Province and other well-known ceramic-making regions across the country, including Thanh Ha in Quang Nam, Red Pottery in Vinh Long, Bau Truc in Binh Thuan, and Binh Duong ceramics.

There will also be a seminar on seeking solutions for preserving and developing traditional ceramics in the era of integration at the Dong Nai College of Decorative Arts, a logo design and brand identity competition for the Bien Hoa-Dong Nai Traditional Pottery Festival, and other events. The Pottery Festival will take place at the Dong Nai Provincial Center for Events and External Relations and Nguyen Van Tri Park.

Additionally, a hot air balloon performance featuring 50 enormous colorful hot air balloons will be held at the Son Tien Ecotourism Area in An Hoa Ward, Bien Hoa City, and Nguyen Van Tri Park, located along the Dong Nai River. Visitors will be brought up to experience and see Bien Hoa City and neighboring areas from above at an altitude of 50 meters.

The Pottery and Hot Air Balloon Festival 2025 aims to promote traditional culture, develop tourism, and boost the local economy. It is one of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, as well as a welcome for the National Party Congress and the 12th Provincial Party Congress of Dong Nai.

By Hoang Bac—Translated by Kim Khanh