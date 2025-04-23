Agency, businesses develop digital ecosystem to support businesses

The Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City and businesses are collaborating to develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem that provides robust support for Vietnam's business community.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day, the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, Viettel Ho Chi Minh City, Bao Viet Insurance Corporation, and the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association (VTGA) signed a partnership agreement with Arobid Technology Joint Stock Company yesterday.

This event signifies the collaborative efforts of various responsible agencies and businesses to establish a complete digital ecosystem that offers extensive support to the Vietnamese business community.

Arobid leaders sign a cooperation agreement with Viettel Ho Chi Minh City

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arobid Tran Van Chin shared the company's goal of developing Arobid into a 'one-stop shop' platform for all business needs - from trade connections, digital exhibitions, trade promotion to technology solutions and social responsibility. Cooperating with leading partners not only expands operational capacity but also commits to accompanying Vietnamese enterprises on the path of digital transformation and global integration.

In the agreement with Viettel HCMC, the two sides agreed to cooperate in developing technology infrastructure for Arobid, including data centers, network security, digital office management and integrated logistics solutions.

Director of Viettel HCMC Nguyen Huy Tan stated, "Viettel will partner with Arobid to develop core technological capabilities, ensure data security, optimize operational efficiency, and cultivate a sustainable and effective ecosystem for the business community".

At the same time, Arobid coordinates with the Department of Tourism of HCMC to promote digital transformation of the tourism industry through digitizing major fairs such as ITE HCMC, River Festival, and HCMC Tourism Week.

Deputy Director Le Truong Hien Hoa of the Department of Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City said the two sides plan to establish a specialized tourism job exchange. This will connect labor supply and demand, improving the quality of human resources in the tourism industry. He revealed more that in VTGA cooperation, the two sides will open up a new direction in promoting golf tourism, through digital exhibitions of the golf industry and international market connection programs.

Through these strategic cooperations, Arobid not only enhances the operational value of the ecosystem but also affirms its central role in creating digital infrastructure for Vietnamese enterprises. Digital exhibitions and cross-border trading platforms will be effective bridges to bring Vietnamese enterprises to global buyers, promote products and establish long-term cooperative relationships.

This represents not just a technological advancement but also a significant enhancement in fostering the growth of the digital economy, creating a multi-industry digital ecosystem that supports the strategy of business model transformation, which is crucial for the business community amid the intensifying international integration and competition.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan