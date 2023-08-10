Laotian Consul General bids farewell to HCMC’s leader

Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le yesterday received Laotian Consul General in HCMC Phimpha Keomixay.

On this occasion, the Laotian Consul General came to bid farewell to the city’s leader at the end of her working tenure in the city.

At the reception, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the activities and efforts of Consul General Phimpha Keomixay during her working term.

Ms. Le hoped that Consul General Phimpha Keomixay would continue to contribute to the development of relations between Laos and Vietnam in general and between Laos’ localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular in her new position.

Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes Consul General Phimpha Keomixay back to visit the city, added Ms. Le.

For her part, Ms. Phimpha Keomixay expressed her gratitude to the city leaders and residents creating favorable conditions for her during the working term that have helped to nurture partnership between Vietnam and Laos.

According to her, the relationship between Laos' localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular has become increasingly developed, notably in the education and cultural cooperation in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern localities.

The Laotian Consul General believed that Ho Chi Minh City would continue to support the new Consul General to jointly promote the special traditional friendship between the two countries.