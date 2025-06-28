Residents can utilize Digital Citizen Application to engage with government

In the evolving landscape of Ho Chi Minh City, residents can utilize Digital Citizen Application to harness digital opportunities and engage with the government more conveniently.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application serves as a direct communication channel between residents and the city government. Within Ho Chi Minh City's evolving digital landscape, this platform empowers citizens to harness digital capabilities and engage more seamlessly with public services.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City urges residents to utilize the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen App at the launch ceremony for the app.

The Digital Citizen Application of Ho Chi Minh City serves as the sole platform for residents to engage with the services offered by the city government, said Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center. According to the female director, the application facilitates the reduction of geographical distances and minimizes travel time.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application offers a range of essential features designed to enhance public access to government services.

Notably, the app’s standout feature is its citizen feedback system via the 1022 hotline. Residents can report and provide input on everyday issues such as electricity, water supply and drainage, telecommunications, traffic, public greenery, and administrative services.

The application has gained traction beyond city limits. Many residents in Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces have downloaded and used the app.

The app offers wide-reaching benefits. Elderly users can conveniently access medical records, test results, and health alerts. Parents can track academic progress and exam results. University, college, and vocational students can also submit their information to receive discounts on metro tickets. These features are especially valuable for residents in neighboring provinces like Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

By Ba Tan - Translate by Anh Quan