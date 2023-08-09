Laotian Consul General awarded HCMC insignia

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on August 8 hosted a reception for outgoing Laotian Consul General to HCMC Phimpha Keomixay who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.

The city official highly valued Ms. Phimpha Keomixay’s outstanding contribution to promoting the relationship between the two nations, HCMC and Laotian localities.

He affirmed that the municipal government will continue to closely coordinate with the successor to further expand cooperative relations in various fields.

For her part, Ms. Phimpha Keomixay expressed her sincere thanks to HCMC’s authorities and departments for creating favorable conditions to help her complete missions, contributing to strengthening relations between the two countries, and continued support to Lao students who are studying in the city.

She hoped that the municipal government will continuously pay attention to promoting cooperation relations in the sectors of investment, commerce, education between Laotian localities and HCMC.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai granted the HCMC insignia to Ms. Phimpha Keomixay for her contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.