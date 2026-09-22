Landslides prompt evacuation of 133 residents in Da Nang, Lam Dong

Authorities in Da Nang City and Lam Dong Province have evacuated residents from landslide- and flood-prone areas and stepped up relief measures following heavy rainfall and dangerous ground instability.

The Steering Committee of the Border Guard forces in Da Nang City announced on September 21 that its units had safely relocated 40 households comprising 133 residents from landslide-prone areas in the border Commune of Hung Son.

On the afternoon of the same day, the Ga Ry Border Guard Station received reports from local residents regarding numerous cracks appearing at the peak of Porlai Mountain in Gari Village, Hung Son Commune, Da Nang City.

An on-site inspection revealed multiple long and deep fissures along the peak of Porlai Mountain, accompanied by uprooted trees. The high risk of landslides presented a direct threat to the lives and property of households living at the foot of the mountain.

Officers and soldiers from the Ga Ry Border Guard Station help relocate residents' property to a safe location. Photo: Phuc Truong

The Ga Ry Border Guard Station dispatched 25 officers and soldiers to the scene. Working alongside local forces, they persuaded and assisted residents in an emergency evacuation, successfully moving 40 households with 133 residents out of the hazardous zone to safe shelters.

The Ga Ry Border Guard Station provided 200 kg of rice from its reserve supply to support families at the evacuation site. Simultaneously, a military medical team was assigned to conduct health examinations and distribute free medication.

Currently, approximately 17 areas within the unit's jurisdiction remain at risk of landslides. Officers and soldiers of the Ga Ry Border Guard Station remain on duty, prepared to deploy further support and rescue operations to ensure public safety and safeguard property.

On the afternoon of September 21, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province issued a directive instructing relevant agencies to proactively implement social relief plans, address natural disaster consequences, and ensure stable living conditions for local residents.

Heavy rainfall in recent days in Lam Dong Province has triggered flooding and landslides across several areas. In Dak Snao Village, Quang Son Commune, where land subsidence and landslides caused fractures averaging 20 cm in depth over a 300-meter stretch, the Provincial People's Committee officially declared a natural disaster emergency.

Military medical forces examined people in evacuated areas. Photo: Phuc Truong

In Cat Tien 3 Commune, rising upstream waters in the Da Bo and Da Si streams early on the morning of September 21 triggered flash floods and localized inundation. Local authorities mobilized personnel to evacuate residents from deeply flooded zones to safety.

In response to recent weather developments, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee directed advisory agencies to allocate funds from the local budget to support disaster-affected citizens. If financial needs exceed local budget capacities, local leaders are to advise the Provincial People's Committee to report to ministries and state reserve agencies for assistance in accordance with national reserve regulations.

Accordingly, local authorities must proactively prepare plans to secure food supplies, clean water, medicines, essential commodities, and temporary housing for citizens impacted by natural disasters.

Militia members from Quang Son Commune, Lam Dong Province, transport essential supplies to support residents of Dak Snao Village who are staying in temporary shelters to avoid landslides. Photo: Thanh Xuan

Transporting essential supplies across slippery terrain to assist residents of Dak Snao Village, Quang Son Commune, Lam Dong Province. Photo: Thanh Xuan

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan