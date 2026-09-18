National

Bui River flooding leaves Hanoi commune submerged for days

SGGPO

Rising water on the Bui River has inundated residential areas in Quang Bi Commune, Hanoi, forcing residents to travel by small boats, move belongings to higher ground, and work alongside authorities to reinforce embankments.

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Authorities have installed "Drowning Hazard" warning signs in deeply flooded areas.

As of the morning of September 18, roads leading into Ninh Kieu Village in Quang Bi Commune remained submerged, with floodwaters reaching about one meter in some areas. Cars and motorbikes could not enter the flooded area, leaving residents dependent on small boats for transport.

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Several roads leading into residential areas remain submerged.

Floodwater has also entered homes, disrupting daily life. Families have raised beds, cabinets, electrical appliances, and other valuables to reduce damage. Commuting to work and taking children to school have become increasingly difficult.

Le Viet Huong, 37, a resident of Ninh Kieu Village, said days of persistent heavy rain had caused water levels to rise rapidly, flooding major roads before spilling into homes.

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Many households in Ninh Kieu Village have been cut off by floodwaters.

"My family had to move our belongings to higher ground. We cannot use our vehicles, so my wife and I have been unable to go to work. Our two young children have also had to stay home from school because of the flooding," he said.

Authorities have installed warning signs in deeply flooded areas, cautioning residents about the risk of drowning and urging them to avoid places with strong currents.

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Flooded homes have severely disrupted residents' daily lives.

Local officials, military personnel, and militia members have been mobilized to help communities respond to the flooding. Emergency teams are reinforcing vulnerable embankments in an effort to prevent more water from entering residential areas.

Residents have joined the effort, filling sandbags and carrying them to weak sections of the embankments to protect homes and property.

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Le Viet Huong and his young child inside their home, which was inundated after days of heavy rain.

According to a preliminary report from the Quang Bi Commune People's Committee, 340 households have been evacuated because of the flooding. Local leaders inspected affected areas, including Ninh Kieu Village, on September 17 to assess water levels and the extent of the damage.

With the Bui River continuing to rise, residents remain on alert, moving belongings to safer locations and helping one another cope with the disruption. Small boats navigating submerged streets have become a familiar sight in Ninh Kieu during the prolonged spell of rain and flooding.

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Local authorities, military personnel, and militia members have been mobilized to help residents cope with the flooding.
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By Tien Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

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flooding Bui River Hanoi heavy rain

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