Dong Nai accelerates construction on Ring Road 3 for late-September completion

After more than three years of implementation, Component Project 3 of the Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3 project passing through Dong Nai City is entering its final stretch.

Contractors are bolstering manpower and machinery, deploying multiple construction teams to wrap up all building works by late September 2026.

Bustling construction activity

The Component 3 project of Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3, running through Dong Nai City, is entering the final stretch toward completion. (Photo: SGGP)

Construction on the Ring Road 3 section passing through Nhon Trach is in full swing, with a heavy deployment of machinery and vehicles. Contractors are concentrating their efforts on finalizing key components, including roads, interchanges, flyovers, and auxiliary structures.

Component Project 3 spans approximately 11.26 kilometers, starting from its junction with the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway and ending at Abutment B of the Nhon Trach Bridge. Representing a total investment of nearly VND2.584 trillion (US$99.5 million), the project officially broke ground on June 18, 2023.

Along the main route from the project’s start to the DT25B interchange, several items are essentially complete. Lighting systems, traffic signage, and road markings are currently being installed, while construction teams are racing to wrap up remaining tasks at the DT25C flyover.

Workers are working around the clock in three shifts and four crews, determined to complete the road project in September 2026. (Photo: SGGP)

At the interchange with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway in Phuoc An Commune, crews are actively constructing access roads and connecting ramps. As a vital link connecting Ring Road 3 to the expressway, work at this location is being expedited to meet tight schedules.

To stay on track for completion by late September 2026, Dong Nai authorities have instructed contractors to bolster manpower and machinery, operating in three rotating shifts per day with four teams. Meanwhile, site clearance and utility relocation efforts at remaining bottlenecks are being handled concurrently to prevent any disruption to construction.

As of late August 2026, progress across all civil construction packages reached approximately 80 percent of total contract value. Dong Nai City aims to finish all physical construction by the end of September, synchronizing with the full-line completion of the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, also scheduled for September 2026.

A vital link to Long Thanh International Airport

The interchange connecting Ring Road No. 3 with 25B Street is nearing completion. (Photo: SGGP)

The Dong Nai section of Ring Road 3 forms a critical link in the regional transport network. Once completed and fully integrated, the route will establish a key transit artery connecting Nhon Trach District with Ho Chi Minh City, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway, and other corridors bound for Long Thanh.

Crucially, the completion of Ring Road 3 aligns with a broader push by Dong Nai authorities to accelerate key infrastructure projects designed to service Long Thanh International Airport. The synchronized operation of Ring Road 3 and the Ben Luc–Long Thanh Expressway will create a seamless transit corridor linking the Southwestern region with Nhon Trach, Long Thanh, and Dong Nai’s primary transport hubs.

With Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport slated for commercial launch by late 2026, finalizing these connecting routes has become an urgent priority for the province.

The Ring Road No. 3 section from Nhon Trach Bridge toward Ho Chi Minh City has been opened for temporary operation. (Photo: SGGP)

Together with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and other key transport projects, Ring Road 3 will help form an interconnected regional network, unlocking new avenues for urban development, industrial expansion, and logistics across the Nhon Trach – Long Thanh corridor.

With physical construction targeted for completion by late September 2026, these remaining days mark a decisive stretch for Component Project 3. Contractors’ continued push to mobilize resources and resolve final outstanding tasks will be critical to bringing the route into synchronized operation as scheduled.

Many components of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 3 project through Dong Nai City have entered the final stage of construction.

Numerous directional signs to Long Thanh International Airport are ready for installation.

Workers from contractors work under the scorching sun to install safety barriers along the Ring Road No. 3 section through Dong Nai City.

The parallel roads on both sides of the project are also being expedited.

The final section of the Ring Road No. 3 project connects with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh