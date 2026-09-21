Four earthquakes rattle Da Nang and Quang Ngai, no damage reported

Four earthquakes struck Da Nang and Quang Ngai on the morning of Sept. 21, with tremors felt by residents, but no casualties or property damage were reported.

The Institute of Earth Sciences under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology has issued a notice on four earthquakes that occurred on the morning of Sept. 21 in Da Nang and Quang Ngai.

Epicenter of the fourth earthquake. Photo: The Institute of Earth Sciences

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.6, struck at 12:10:57 a.m. at coordinates 14.978 degrees North latitude and 108.097 degrees East longitude in Tra Linh Commune, Da Nang City.

About 26 minutes later, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred at coordinates 14.829 degrees north latitude and 108.239 degrees east longitude in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province.

At 3:38:40 a.m., a magnitude-2.7 earthquake was recorded in Tra Tan Commune, Da Nang City.

The fourth quake occurred at 4:20:15 a.m. in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, with a magnitude of 3.0.

All four earthquakes had focal depths of about 8.1 kilometers and were classified at disaster risk level 0.

Do Thanh Tra, chairman of the People's Committee of Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province, said the earthquake generated tremors that could be felt by residents. However, local authorities have so far recorded no casualties or property damage.

Chairman Trinh Minh Hai of the People's Committee of Tra Linh Commune, Da Nang City, also said conditions in the locality remain stable, with no impacts from the earthquake reported.

These areas are among locations where earthquakes occur frequently. In response, local authorities have stepped up public awareness efforts and provided residents with guidance on earthquake response measures to help ensure safety when tremors occur.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan