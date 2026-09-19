“The light of Vietnam perseverance” program honors outstanding disabled youth

“The light of Vietnam perseverance” program 2026 honored 26 outstanding young people with disabilities for their resilience and community contributions.

Delegates attend “The light of Vietnam perseverance” program. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam Association of Youth with Disabilities, held an awards ceremony on the afternoon of September 18 to honor 26 exemplary individuals under “The lighht of Vietnam perseverance” program 2026.

The honorees represent resilient young individuals who have overcome personal adversity to make significant community contributions.

Among them is Do Nam Khanh, 20, a student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, who volunteers teaching Braille and has won multiple awards in national competitions for the visually impaired.

Another recipient, Ma Thi Phuong, a graduate of Thai Nguyen University's University of Science, won first prize at the 3rd National IT Competition for the Blind for developing software that helps visually impaired users navigate Zalo on desktop computers.

Meanwhile, Huynh Ngoc Tien, 30, a Paralympic swimmer on the Ho Chi Minh City team, secured 12 gold and 10 silver medals between 2021 and 2026, while also establishing a therapeutic massage clinic that provides stable employment for visually impaired workers.

The organizing committee honors individuals who excelled at “The light of Vietnam perseverance” program. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the program, organizers awarded VND50 million (approx. US$2,000) seed grants to four outstanding youth-led startup projects.

Earlier that morning, 200 young people with disabilities gathered for "The lighht of Vietnam perseverance”" Festival, featuring product exhibitions, job and startup counseling, digital transformation workshops, and the "Colors of Willpower" contest. Organizers emphasized that the initiative aims to foster inclusion, respect, and equal opportunity, empowering disabled youth to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh