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Large rocks fall onto Prenn Pass in Da Lat after heavy rain

SGGPO

At around 4:30 p.m. on September 19, several large rocks fell from the uphill slope onto the road on Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province, amid heavy rain.

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Rocks fall onto the road on Prenn Pass. (Photo: SGGP)

Initial reports said at least three large rocks, along with a large amount of soil and debris, slid down the mountainside onto the road at Km225+200 on Prenn Pass.

At the time, several motorists spotted the falling rocks in time and either swerved to avoid them or stopped their vehicles, preventing any collisions.

Upon receiving the report, Traffic Police Team No. 1 under the Traffic Police Division of the Department of Public Security of Lam Dong Province arrived at the scene to regulate traffic, guide vehicles through the hazardous area, and coordinate with other forces to clear the debris.

At the same location, heavy rain on the evening of September 12 caused a large amount of soil and rocks to spill onto the road, disrupting traffic.

Previously, on December 4, 2025, a serious landslide also occurred in the area, cutting off the gateway road to central Da Lat.

Amid heavy rain, the Traffic Police Division of the Lam Dong Provincial Police advised residents and motorists traveling on Prenn Pass to slow down, stay alert, maintain a safe distance, and follow instructions from authorities.

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Several large rocks spill onto the road on Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)
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The area where rocks fell had previously experienced a landslide. (Photo: SGGP)
By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Prenn Pass Da Lat heavy rain Rocks fall

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