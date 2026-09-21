Ministry proposes one-day holiday for culture day without working-day swap

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on September 20 that it has submitted a proposal to the Government recommending a one-day public holiday for Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, without swapping working days.

A traditional arts space at CADAO Collective in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

According to the ministry, during consultations on the holiday schedule, the Central Organizing Committee suggested adhering to Clause 1, Article 2 of Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16 on the development of Vietnamese culture.

Under this guidance, any arrangement of holiday schedules or working-day swaps (if necessary) should be evaluated based on practical conditions and socio-economic requirements before submission to the Prime Minister for decision.

Incorporating this feedback, the Ministry of Home Affairs re-examined options for Vietnam Culture Day 2026. Under the final proposal, civil servants and public employees would receive a single day off on Tuesday, November 24, without shifting the Monday, November 23, working day to Saturday, November 28.

Private-sector employees would also be entitled to a fully paid day off on Tuesday, November 24, in accordance with labor regulations.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh