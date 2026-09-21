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Landslide disrupts traffic on Phan Thiet–Da Lat route

SGGPO

A landslide early Monday sent rocks and soil onto National Highway 28B at Dai Ninh Pass in Lam Dong Province, partially blocking a lane and disrupting traffic on the route linking Phan Thiet and Da Lat.

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Soil and rocks from the roadside slope spilled onto the road, partially blocking a lane at Dai Ninh Pass in Lam Dong Province.

The landslide occurred at around midnight on September 21 in Phan Son Commune, according to local authorities. Soil and rocks fell from the roadside slope onto the highway, posing a hazard to motorists traveling through the mountainous pass.

Residents placed warning signs at the site and alerted drivers to slow down before notifying authorities. Local police and other agencies quickly mobilized personnel and equipment to clear the debris and secure the road.

By around 6:30 a.m., traffic was slowly moving through the single open lane. Crews continued clearing the scene, and authorities urged drivers to slow down and stay alert, especially in the rain.

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A landslide also occurred in the Dai Ninh Pass area at around 10 a.m. on September 20.

The incident followed a smaller landslide at the same pass at around 10 a.m. on September 20. The earlier slide deposited a limited amount of soil and rocks on the roadway and was subsequently cleared by authorities.

National Highway 28B is an important transport link between Phan Thiet and Da Lat. An upgrade and rehabilitation project is currently under construction, with some sections yet to be completed.

Dai Ninh Pass runs through steep, mountainous terrain with high roadside slopes, making the area particularly vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

Authorities advised drivers to exercise caution when traveling through the pass, closely monitor roadside slopes, and avoid stopping or parking in areas at risk of landslides.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Dai Ninh Pass landslide National Highway 28B Phan Thiet–Da Lat route

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