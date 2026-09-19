Top leader joins ceremony for President Ho Chi Minh's visit to Hung Kings Temple

Addressing the ceremony, the top leader recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s words at Gieng Temple on September 19, 1954, when spoke with soldiers on their way to take over Hanoi that “The Hung Kings founded the nation; we must together protect it.”

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends a ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple Special National Historical Site in Phu Tho province on September 19 to mark the 72nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the site and inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho and the National Festival.” (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony at the Hung Kings Temple Special National Historical Site in Phu Tho province on September 19 to mark the 72nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the site and inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho and the National Festival.”

The event was jointly organized by the Phu Tho provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and the Ministry of Public Security.

Addressing the ceremony, General Secretary and President To Lam recalled President Ho Chi Minh’s words at Gieng Temple on September 19, 1954, when he spoke with soldiers on their way to take over Hanoi that “The Hung Kings founded the nation; we must together protect it.”

That message, he said, reminds every generation of Vietnamese people of their responsibility to safeguard the legacy left by their ancestors and build an increasingly prosperous country. The achievements of previous generations must be carried forward through the contributions of people today so that future generations can live in peace and have better opportunities to develop, he added.

The Uncle Ho and the national festival statue reflects the Vietnamese people’s profound affection for President Ho Chi Minh, he said. Together with the relief depicting President Ho Chi Minh speaking to officers and soldiers of the Vanguard Brigade, the work will help younger generations gain a deeper understanding of his teachings and a stronger sense of responsibility toward the nation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader affirmed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and following the path chosen by President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people had won national independence, gained national reunification, and steadily advanced towards socialism. After 40 years of reform, Vietnam has recorded major achievements of historical significance, he said, expressing appreciation for the contributions of people and armed forces nationwide, Vietnamese communities abroad and international friends. Those achievements provide a foundation for the country to continue moving forward, he added.

“In keeping with President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, we must resolutely and persistently safeguard national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as the Party, State, people and socialist system; proactively protect the country from an early stage and from afar; and build a strong people-based national defense and people’s security posture rooted firmly in the people’s support,” he said.

The strength to defend the country must be built on economic capacity, scientific and technological capabilities, and the will to unite the entire nation, he stressed.

He noted that Vietnam’s goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045 require decisive action starting today. Every step of development must be accompanied by improvements in people’s living standards, environmental protection and preservation of national cultural identity, he said, adding that national development is a responsibility to those who sacrificed for the country and to future generations.

Building and safeguarding the country is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad. Solidarity and shared sense of destiny must be strengthened through trust, mutual support and opportunities for everyone to contribute to national development, he emphasized.

In implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture, efforts must focus on fostering people, preserving heritage and ensuring that positive cultural values become deeply rooted in everyday life, he noted.

The newly inaugurated statue should be promoted as a venue for historical education and for fostering civic responsibility and affection for the nation, he said.

The General Secretary and President asked Phu Tho province to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies to manage and protect the statue over the long term in a scientific manner, while preserving the solemnity, landscape and original values of the historical site. Technology should also be applied to enable Vietnamese people living far away and international friends to access and learn about the country’s history and culture.

Safeguarding the ancestral land of the Vietnamese nation is a shared responsibility of the entire country, he said, adding that central agencies should coordinate with and support Phu Tho in fulfilling this responsibility.

Pham Dai Duong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Phu Tho province and head of the provincial National Assembly delegation, said he fully endorsed the assessments, valuable guidance and sentiments expressed by Party General Secretary and President Lam.

Phu Tho is committed to promptly translating this guidance into concrete actions and tasks, he affirmed.

On the occasion, the General Secretary and President and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the statue “Uncle Ho and the National Festival” at the Hung Kings Temple Special National Historical Site, which records two visits by President Ho Chi Minh and his profound teachings.

Presented to Phu Tho province by the Ministry of Public Security, the bronze statue stands 7.5 meters tall.

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